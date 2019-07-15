An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from three 2016 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Shane C. Evans, 43, to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Evans was fined $1,554. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Evans was originally sentenced in December 2016 to five years of probation for one count of methamphetamine delivery and two counts of bail jumping.
According to court records, Evans violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts unknown, possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine and refusing to provide a statement.