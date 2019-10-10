An Eau Claire man will spend 21 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from five 2017 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Sean M. Rude, 35, 1820 Bellinger St., to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Rude was fined $2,082. As conditions of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Rude was originally sentenced in September 2017 to three years of probation for two felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
According to court records, Rude violated terms of his probation by using or possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, making his whereabouts and activities unknown, and physically causing pain to a woman.