An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from three 2019 criminal convictions.
Judge Emily Long ordered David A. Colby, 48, 3323 Seymour Road, to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Colby was fined $518. As a condition of supervision, Colby must maintain absolute sobriety.
Colby was originally sentenced in June to two years of probation for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping.
According to court records, Colby violated terms of his probation by using methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and while under the influence of alcohol.