An Eau Claire man will spend 2½ years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2017 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Marshall W. King, 37, 1611 Western Ave., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
King was fined $518. As conditions of supervision, he cannot have contact with girls, the internet or social media.
King was originally sentenced in October 2017 to three years of probation for failing to update information as a sex offender.
According to court records, King violated terms of his probation by soliciting a sexual encounter and nude photographs from two 15-year-old girls through Facebook, using methamphetamine, living at an unapproved residence, sending nude photos to girls and utilizing a Facebook account with a false alias.