An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from four 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered William L. Hargrove, 33, 906 Fairmont Ave., to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Hargrove was fined $528. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Hargrove was originally sentenced in September 2018 to three years of probation for felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and burglary, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and carrying a concealed knife.
According to court records, Hargrove violated terms of his probation by possessing a glass drug pipe, not cooperating with law enforcement and failing to report to his agent.