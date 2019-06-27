An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2018 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Daniel D. Diesterhaft, 23, 205 Randall St., to spend 42 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Diesterhaft was fined $518.
Diesterhaft was originally sentenced in July to 42 months of probation for one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to court records, Diesterhaft violated terms of his probation by abusing or neglecting his two-month-old daughter, possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, obstructing law enforcement, drinking alcohol and entering businesses that primarily sell alcohol.