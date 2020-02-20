An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2017 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Justin L. Boerger, 33, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Boerger must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Boerger was originally sentenced in April 2017 to three years of probation and 120 days in jail for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife.
According to court records, Boerger violated terms of his probation by using methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to report to the probation office, stealing a computer, possessing a knife and ammunition, and resisting and threatening police officers.