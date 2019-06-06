An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Thomas J. Labarge, 30, 678 Wisconsin St., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Labarge was fined $961. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Labarge was originally sentenced in March 2018 to three years of probation for a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of child neglect.
According to court records, Labarge violated terms of his probation by testing positive for methamphetamines, not attending a required Drug Court session, using heroin and marijuana, not complying with law enforcement directives to stop running, and failing to provide a urinalysis.