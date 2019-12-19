An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2019 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Ricky R. Meider, 60, 1307 Summit St., to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Meider was fined $518.
Meider was previously sentenced in April to two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Meider violated terms of his probation by engaging in criminal behavior, possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, shoplifting from Walmart, and being terminated from the Fahrman Center treatment program.