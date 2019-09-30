An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a felony drug conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Randy J. Promer, 47, to spend one year on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Promer was also fined $518.
Promer was originally sentenced in February to three years of probation and one month in jail for second-offense possession of marijuana.
According to court records, Promer violated terms of his probation by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.