An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2019 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Daniel J. Sanders, 39, 608½ McDonough St., to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Sanders was fined $618 and ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Sanders was originally sentenced in May to two years of probation and 10 days in jail for a felony count of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to court records, Sanders violated terms of his probation by drinking alcohol and engaging in assaultive behavior with a woman.