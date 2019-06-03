An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from four 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Storm J. Ziesmer, 30, 823 Niagara St., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Ziesmer was fined $1,064.
Ziesmer was originally sentenced in September to three years of probation and six months in jail for felony counts of intimidation of a witness and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and battery.
According to court records, Ziesmer violated terms of his probation by threatening and having unapproved contact with a woman and being dishonest with law enforcement.