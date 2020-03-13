An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2018 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Anthony R. Westenberg, 23, 1415 Sherwin Ave., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Westenberg was fined $518.
As conditions of supervision, Westenberg must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Westenberg was originally sentenced in May 2018 to three years of probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court records, Westenberg violated terms of his probation by possessing a firearm, possessing and using marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.