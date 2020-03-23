An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for selling heroin to an informant on three separate occasions.
Joshua D. Hawkins, 37, 2915 Eddy Lane, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of heroin delivery and a felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Hawkins was ordered to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Hawkins was fined $2,350 and must pay $2,310 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Hawkins must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to court records:
Hawkins sold heroin on April 29 to a confidential police informant during a controlled buy at Hawkins' residence.
Hawkins also sold heroin to an informant on Sept. 24 during a controlled buy at his residence.
A third controlled buy of heroin to an informant was conducted Sept. 30 outside a business on Madison Street.
Hawkins was previously convicted of felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and theft in February 2013 and October 2011, respectively, in Eau Claire County.