An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for selling methamphetamine to an informant.
Anthony J. McDavis, 37, 1019 Garfield Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered McDavis to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
McDavis was fined $1,206.
As conditions of supervision, McDavis must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential police informant conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from McDavis on June 28 at a location in Eau Claire.
The exchange of methamphetamine was done with a woman at the direction of McDavis.
McDavis was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in January 2019 in Eau Claire County.