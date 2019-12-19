An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison following his seventh arrest for operating while intoxicated.
Randy J. Promer, 47, 710 Second Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of seventh-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Promer to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Promer was fined $2,323 and had his driver's license revoked for three years. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Promer was arrested following a traffic stop July 1 on London Road.
Promer failed field sobriety tests. The arresting deputy felt Promer was under the influence of a drug. A methamphetamine pipe was found in the vehicle.
Promer was previously convicted of operating under the influence in March 1993, June 2003 and February 2007 in Eau Claire County, and in October 1993, September 2000 and September 2007 in Chippewa County.