An Eau Claire man will spend 15 years in prison for having sexual contact with 12- and 14-year-old girls at his former residence in the city.
Robert P. Charbonneau, 28, 1820 Hopkins Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Charbonneau to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Charbonneau was fined $2,072.
As conditions of supervision, Charbonneau cannot have contact with the victims or unsupervised contact with other girls. He must also undergo a sex offender assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
The 12-year-old girl said she was inappropriately touched by Charbonneau July 12, 2017, at his former residence.
Charbonneau told police that if he touched the girl, he didn’t mean it in a sexual way. Charbonneau said he’s not a pervert and doesn’t try to touch people.
If he touched the girl, Charbonneau said, he was most likely “in a mood.”