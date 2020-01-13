An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for his sixth drunken driving conviction.
Danny J. Joles, 31, 408 Monte Carlo Drive North, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of sixth-offense drunken driving and bail jumping.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Joles to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Joles was fined $2,372 and had his driver's license revoked for three years.
As conditions of supervision, Joles must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended treatment or programming.
According to court records:
Joles was arrested for drunken driving May 3, 2018, following a traffic stop at Hillcrest Parkway and Tenth Street West in Altoona.
His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his breath smelled of intoxicating beverages.
Joles admitted to drinking a 12-pack of beer. His blood alcohol content was .276.
Joles has previous drunken driving convictions from Idaho, Oklahoma and Eau Claire County.