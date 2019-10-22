An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating terms of his probation stemming from a 2016 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered William C. Hamm IV, 33, 2507 S. Hastings Way, to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Hamm was fined $518. As conditions of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Hamm was originally sentenced in May 2016 to four years of probation and 60 days in jail for possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Hamm violated conditions of his probation by possessing methamphetamine and other drugs and drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer and refusing to provide a statement to his agent.