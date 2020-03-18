An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Zachary J. Forden, 26, 3350 Garfield Road, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Forden was fined $1,036.
As conditions of supervision, Forden must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any recommended programming or treatment, and possess no firearms.
Forden was originally sentenced in October 2018 to three years of probation and six months in jail for bail jumping and theft.
According to court records, Forden violated terms of his probation by possessing a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and making his whereabouts and activities unknown.