An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for beating his live-in girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.
Eric O. Delgadillo, 24, 1820½ Whipple St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.
Judge Emily Long fined Delgadillo $618.
As conditions of probation, Delgadillo cannot have contact with the victim and must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with a woman at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17. The woman said Delgadillo assaulted her for 90 minutes.
The woman said she had lived with Delgadillo for six weeks after she moved from Duluth, Minn.
The woman said Delgadillo was controlling and treated her poorly.
Delgadillo got upset when she picked him up from work while wearing shorts.
After they got home, Delgadillo pulled her by the hair, verbally berated her, and punched and kicked her several times.
Delgadillo then threatened her with a knife.
The woman left the residence when Delgadillo put the knife down and went into the kitchen.