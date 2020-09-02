EAU CLAIRE — A Thorp man will spend three years on probation for trying to break into a home and apartment building in Eau Claire.
Christian L. Benzow, 24, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property, and two unrelated felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Felony counts of burglary and possession of burglarious tools were dismissed.
Judge Sarah Harless also fined Benzow $3,475. As a condition of probation, Benzow must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Benzow entered a residence on Robert Road without permission on June 18.
An 11-year-old boy at the residence said Benzow came inside the door on the back deck, which leads into the dining room. The boy said Benzow left after he spotted the boy sitting in the living room.
On June 27, Benzow used a homemade crowbar to break the lock and open the door to the main lobby of an apartment building on Main Street.
Once inside, Benzow ripped mail boxes off the wall and threw them onto the floor of the main lobby. Benzow told police he lived in the building and was locked out of his apartment. But a resident of the building said he had never seen Benzow before.
An officer also believed Benzow was under the influence of methamphetamine.