An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for beating another man during a drug transaction.
David E. Hartwig, 32, 1818 Kendall St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.
Hartwig was fined $518.
As conditions of probation, Hartwig cannot have contact with the victim, drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Hartwig must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
The man said he went to the Regency Inn and Suites on South Hastings Way Sept. 12, 2018, to buy heroin from Hartwig.
Hartwig then accused the man of selling heroin to Hartwig’s girlfriend, which resulted in her death.
Hartwig assaulted the man, whose left eye was swollen shut.
The man also had significant swelling to the left side of his face, a cut above his eye, and abrasions on his face and shoulder.
A nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire told police the man also had a fractured bone in his face.
Hartwig admitted he punched the man until he went down to the ground.