An Eau Claire man accused of exposing his baby to methamphetamine will spend three years on probation.
Matthew T. Roge, 38, 608 Plum St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and possession of marijuana, and an unrelated felony count of disorderly conduct.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Roge $1,504.
As conditions of probation, Roge must maintain absolute sobriety and cooperate with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers had concern that Roge was exposing his 3-month-old son to drugs.
Roge said he never used methamphetamine inside his residence and that nobody using methamphetamine had ever been inside his residence.
Methamphetamine was found during a search of Roge's garage in September.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.