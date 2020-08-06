EAU CLAIRE -- An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for exposing his young child to various drugs.
Kyle J. Smith, 33, 1823 Ruby Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Smith $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Smith must maintain absolute sobriety and take parenting classes.
Smith also cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
The child's mother, Samantha L. Welsh, 23, also of 1823 Ruby Lane, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers received information in November that Welsh is using heroin and is traveling to Minnesota to get drugs and bring them back to Eau Claire to sell.
Smith and Welsh are the parents of a 10-month-old child.
During a Nov. 20 interview with police, Welsh said she and Smith have been using methamphetamine and heroin for the past two to three months.
Welsh said she and Smith would alternate who would use drugs so one of them could watch the child. On a few occasions, she said, they both used drugs while caring for the child.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, morphine and heroin.