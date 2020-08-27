EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one year on probation for committing five gas skips in less than six weeks.
Santiago I. DeMars, 43, 915 Menomonie St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of theft.
Three additional counts of the same charge were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher also fined DeMars $501.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police investigation found that the gas skips occurred at Kwik Trip stores on Otter Road and North Clairemont Avenue from Nov. 22, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018.
The total value of the gas taken during those five incidents was $168. On four of the occasions, DeMars drove off after pumping the gas. In one of the incidents, DeMars came into the store after pumping gas, but said he had to go outside to get his wallet. He then drove off.