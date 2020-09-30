EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who authorities say committed 11 gas skips at Kwik Trip stores will spend two years on probation.
Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 1824 Bellinger St., pleaded guilty in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of theft and an unrelated misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Nine additional misdemeanor counts of theft were dismissed.
Judge Emily Long fined Johnson $638 and ordered him to pay restitution, the amount of which has not been determined.
According to the criminal complaint:
The corporate office of Kwik Trip in July 2019 reported 11 gas drive offs that occurred in Eau Claire involving the same vehicle and suspect.
Johnson was identified as the suspect using his mother's vehicle. His mother told police she did not know where Johnson was living and he did not have a phone. She said Johnson was driving her vehicle between March 2019 and the end of June in 2019.
She had received letters from Kwik Trip about the gas drive offs. She said she showed the letters to Johnson and he "just blew them off."
The 11 drive offs, totaling $960, occurred between March 19, 2019 and June 19, 2019, at Kwik Trip stores on North Clairemont Avenue, MacArthur Avenue, North Town Hall Road and West Madison Street.