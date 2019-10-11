An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for striking the rear of a vehicle on U.S. 53 and then leaving the crash scene.
Freddy R. Walker Jr., 33, 1132 State St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-offense possession of cocaine and hit and run causing injury.
He also pleaded no contest to unrelated charges of second-offense possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
Walker was fined $2,590.
As a condition of probation, he cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man said he had just gotten onto southbound U.S. 53 off the River Prairie Drive on-ramp before 6 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018, when he was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The other vehicle then left the scene.
The man sustained a concussion. His vehicle received heavy back end damage. The truck was exposed, and the back bumper was hanging on by a plastic rivet.
Police found the striking vehicle parked on Pomona Drive and identified Walker as the driver.
Walker was arrested, and cocaine was found inside his pants pocket.