An Eau Claire man will spend one year on probation for telling police he'd grab his gun and handle a situation at his apartment himself.
Andrew J. Flategraff, 40, 2503 Golf Road, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Flategraff $1,654. As conditions of probation, Flategraff cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received a 911 call at 6:48 p.m. May 2 from a woman reporting the neighbor living above her apartment was stomping his feet loudly and yelling so she and her children could hear him. The neighbor, the woman said, was making comments that were scaring her children and making them cry.
Before calling police, the woman said she attempted to make contact with the neighbor, identified as Flategraff, and he yelled at her.
When officers contacted Flategraff, he was belligerent and accused them of not doing their jobs.
Flategraff, who appeared to be intoxicated, claimed he had called multiple times about a person downstairs who wasn’t supposed to have contact with his neighbor. He made the most recent call the night before, but officers didn’t respond.
At one point, Flategraff said if the person who his neighbor wasn’t to have contact with returned to the apartment downstairs, he would grab his .38 and go down and take care of the situation himself.
Flategraff eventually came out of his apartment and was placed in handcuffs.
While officers looked into his apartment from the open front door, they saw a handgun round and an open bottle of alcohol on the living room floor, along with glass pipes believed to be drug paraphernalia.