An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for pointing a loaded gun at his brother and killing the family cat.
Ross L. Rubenzer, 28, 1425 Edgewood Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
Reserve Judge William Gabler fined Rubenzer $1,772.
As conditions of probation, Rubenzer cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other programming recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Rubenzer's brother went to Rubenzer's residence at 2 a.m. Jan. 22 after Rubenzer's wife, who was out of town, wanted the brother to check on him.
When the brother opened the door, Rubenzer pointed a handgun at him. Rubenzer didn't put the gun down but racked the slide back and ejected a live round from the ejection port.
When Rubenzer pointed the gun at himself, the brother was able to wrest the gun away from him and unloaded it.
Police believed Rubenzer also killed his cat.
Rubenzer's wife told police Rubenzer would regret his actions in the morning when he sobered up.