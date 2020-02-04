An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for posting a nude video of his ex-girlfriend on Snapchat without her permission.
Julian R. Kraft, 32, 715 Keith St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of posting or publishing a depiction of a person without consent knowing it is a private representation, and unrelated counts of strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping and criminal damage to property.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Kraft $2,357. As a condition of probation, he cannot have contact with the woman.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman contacted an Eau Claire police officer Nov. 15, 2018, to help with removing Kraft — her ex-boyfriend — from her residence.
Kraft was arrested.
After he was released from custody, Kraft contacted the woman about a bag of his clothes. She told him it was outside and that he was not allowed in her residence.
The woman went to sleep and later awoke to find several text messages from Kraft, including a video.
Kraft threatened to post the video unless she paid him for his lost clothing.
The woman said the video, which she had previously recorded, depicted her face and intimate parts.
The woman said Kraft knew the password to her phone and may have accessed the video that way. He posted the video to his Snapchat and did not have her permission to do so.