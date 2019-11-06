An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for shooting a toddler in the leg with a BB gun.
David S. Marshall, 29, 3626 Seymour Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of physical abuse of a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher fine Marshall $518 and gave him the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Marshall must comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and engage in no physical discipline of his children.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 2, an Eau Claire police detective and a social worker from the human services department visited Marshall's home to investigate reports he had shot the boy.
A 6-year-old girl said Marshall had shot the boy in the leg, and she said she also had been shot with a BB gun in the legs.
Initially, Marshall denied shooting the children with an airsoft gun, but he later admitted to shooting the boy three times and the girl five times, all on the legs.