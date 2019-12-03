An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for stabbing his roommate's dog.
William S. Geiger, 27, 2920 Leslie Lane, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of causing death by mistreatment of animals.
Judge Emily Long fined Geiger $518 and gave him the option of spending 10 days in jail or five days in jail along with performing 40 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Geiger must maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or own animals. He also must undergo anger management and a mental health assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Geiger’s residence at 6:54 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, on a report that Geiger stabbed his roommate’s dog.
Police arrived to find Geiger wearing boots that were soaked with blood.
Geiger said he stabbed and kicked the dog, in part, after it bit him.
The dog was found whimpering in a corner and covered in blood.
The dog was euthanized because a veterinarian felt the dog would likely not survive surgery due to significant blood loss.
Geiger told an officer stabbing the dog was not a big deal.