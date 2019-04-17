An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for receiving thousands of dollars worth of unemployment benefits to which he was not entitled.
Kelly Deal, 46, 3643 Livingston Lane, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of unemployment compensation fraud and an unrelated misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
As conditions of probation, Judge Emily Long ordered Deal to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deal made a claim for unemployment benefits with the state Department of Workforce Development between December 2016 and March 2017.
Deal claimed he performed no work during that period, but he had actually earned wages from Kelly Services and Walmart.
Deal was paid $6,384 in unemployment benefits he was not entitled to.
Deal admitted he filed the claims in question because he “needed the money.”
Deal said he was paying back the overpayment at a rate of $150 per week.
Investigators learned Deal is a second offender of unemployment fraud. He previously concealed information while claiming benefits in 2000 and was assessed administrative penalties at that time.