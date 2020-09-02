EAU CLAIRE — One of two men accused of using a fake $20 gold coin to make a purchase at a store will spend three years on probation.
Dylan J. Parris, 24, 1405½ Summit St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of forgery and an unrelated felony count of identity theft.
Judge Michael Schumacher also fined Parris $1,056.
As conditions of probation, Parris must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment. Parris cannot have contact with his co-defendant, Dollar General stores, or known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Dollar General on Birch Street on Dec. 7 for a counterfeit case. One man attempted to make a purchase with a fake $20 gold coin and was denied by a cashier. A second man was successful in his attempt to use the coin with a second cashier.
Using the store's surveillance video, police identified the suspects.
One man told police he didn't know the coin was fake and got it from Parris.