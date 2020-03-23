An Eau Claire man has the option of spending five days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service for exposing his 9-year-old child to cocaine.
Kenny W. Chaney, 61, 412½ N. Barstow St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher also fined Chaney $443.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received a report Sept. 24 that Chaney was selling, cooking and using illegal drugs in front of his 9-year-old daughter.
A hair follicle test of the girl on Oct. 30 was positive for cocaine and benzoylecgonine.
Chaney told police he has been voluntarily seeking help and treatment for his substance abuse.
Chaney said it is difficult being a 60-year-old man with a 9-year-old daughter and he wants to better himself.
Chaney said he smokes in the stairway but denied smoking cocaine inside the residence.
Chaney said he has cooked cocaine inside the residence at least five times.