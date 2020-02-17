An Eau Claire man will spend five months in jail, in part, for trying to buy a used vehicle with counterfeit bills.
Darroyl L. Bandy, 37, 2207 Ninth St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of forgery.
He also pleaded no contest to an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine and unrelated misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, theft and fourth-degree sexual assault.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Bandy on three years of probation and fined him $3,521.
As conditions of probation, Bandy must maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies were sent to a residence on Highway XX in the town of Ludington March 21 regarding a vehicle being purchased with counterfeit bills.
Bandy and a woman were found in the vehicle, and Bandy was in possession of fake $100 bills.
A couple had agreed to sell their vehicle to the woman for $1,000.
Bandy and the woman arrived for the transaction and gave the couple a wad of folded up cash before leaving in the vehicle.
The couple then noticed that the ten $100 bills were fake.
Bandy and the woman were in the vehicle when it was stopped by police early the next morning at Highway 93 and East Hamilton Avenue.