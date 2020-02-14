An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for twice selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.
Joshua B. Adamski, 38, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on two felony counts of methamphetamine delivery.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Adamski to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Adamski was fined $1,176.
As conditions of supervision, Adamski cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant told police June 27 that he could purchase methamphetamine from Adamski.
Investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force were familiar with Adamski and knew he was involved in the sale and use of methamphetamine in the Chippewa Valley.
The informant bought methamphetamine from Adamski at a residence on Meridian Heights Drive.
The informant made a second controlled buy of methamphetamine from Adamski July 10 at the same residence.