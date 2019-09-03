CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused in a sex assault and drunken-driving case from February 2018 didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing Tuesday, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jason D. Lucht, 45, 4526 Hartzell Lane, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in May to battery and operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force were read in and dismissed.
Lucht was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday but failed to show up for court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a warrant for his arrest, but said it won’t take effect until next Monday. A new court date was set up for next Monday.
Defense attorney Fran Rivard told Gibbs that he had received an email from his client, who indicated he was interested in withdrawing his plea, but Rivard had expected Lucht to show up.
According to the criminal complaint, a 44-year-old woman said that Lucht forcibly sexually touched her. When police later stopped his car, he exhibited signs he had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.