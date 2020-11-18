EAU CLAIRE — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that was reported early Tuesday morning at a north side residence.
According to Eau Claire police the incident was reported at 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Birch Street.
Residents of an apartment said they were robbed by three unknown males who were asking for electronics and drugs. The victims said one of the suspects displayed a handgun, but it is unknown whether the gun was real.
Surveillance video was collected and is being processed.
No arrests have been made.