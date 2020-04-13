Police are looking for a 30-year-old female suspect in connection with a stabbing early Sunday morning at an Eau Claire motel.
Eau Claire police are seeking the public's help in finding Taylor A. Simpson.
The public is asked not to approach her and call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972 with information regarding Simpson's whereabouts.
According to police:
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 12:57 a.m. Sunday at America's Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave.
Officers found a woman with several non-life-threatening stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital.
The preliminary investigation shows a physical altercation occurred between the victim and suspect in the parking lot.
During the struggle, the suspect produced a knife, which caused injuries to the victim.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.
It is believed the suspect was driven away by a male operating a silver or gold pickup truck.
The suspect was later identified as Simpson.