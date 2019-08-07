An Eau Claire school board member will travel to India in September as a delegate to the 2019 International Youth Forum.
Joe Luginbill, board treasurer, said Wednesday he will be one of 250 delegates from around the world that will produce a series of recommendations on youth rights.
The United Nations is slated to review the forum’s recommendations in October.
“The focus of the forum is looking at the sustainable development goals of the United Nations,” Luginbill said. “Which there are many … all with goals and benchmarks to reach by the year 2030.”
Delegates will discuss social inequality, poverty, infrastructure, city development and access to education.
“Ultimately, national or high-level forums like these are only successful in the end if the recommendations ... are then brought to the local level and actionized,” Luginbill said.
The forum will take place Sept. 14-15 in Chennai, India, according to its website.