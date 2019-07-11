The Eau Claire school district will hire a mental health coordinator for the next two school years after receiving $75,000 in grants from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The coordinator will design, implement and expand mental health measures for students, according to a district news release.
The coordinator will “build a fully collaborative mental health service system” and act as a link between the school district’s support systems and mental health providers and grant funders in the community, according to the district.
“We are very pleased that this grant from the DPI will allow us to hire a coordinator to focus on this important issue and build our capacity to meet our students' mental health needs,” said district superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
The DPI’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grants are competitive grants open to school districts and charter schools across the state.