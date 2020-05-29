The Eau Claire County sheriff's office issued a news release Friday decrying some "very concerning" social media commentary made by a former deputy with the department about the Minneapolis protests of the death of George Floyd.
According to the news release, the "highly inappropriate comment" was posted on a public Facebook page by Edgar Henricks, who has not had any affiliation with the Eau Claire County sheriff's office since 2008. The post, which uses vulgar language and suggests protesters should be shot to "make the world a better place," was in relation to what the sheriff's office described as "the recent tragic events that are unfolding in the greater Minneapolis and St Paul area."
"The commentary that was posted by Mr. Hendricks was highly inappropriate, insensitive ... and callous," the news release stated. "Rest assured, his apparently skewed view of the Minneapolis/St Paul tragedies are not shared by your local law Enforcement Community, especially the views of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office or our current staff."
The release went on to remind people to use social media sensibly, thank the public for the prompt tip on the posting and express sorrow that a former employee chose to affiliate himself with the department on social media in such a way.