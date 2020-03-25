The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation launched an emergency grant program to support Eau Claire school district teachers and staff who are educating students remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting school closures.
The foundation typically offers grants in fall for the district’s teachers and staff to use toward classroom needs. However, the current remote format may require different educational tools.
To date, $10,000 from the foundation’s unrestricted funds has been allocated for the program.
Teachers and staff who are seeking funding must complete an online application form to make their request.
Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the crisis.
In addition to the emergency teacher grants, the foundation is raising money to support district, student, and family needs in the transition to remote learning.
Donations to the Districtwide Greatest Needs Fund for Today, as well as other foundation funds, can be made on the foundation’s website at ecpsfound.org.