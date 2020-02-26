An Eau Claire teen is accused of possessing as many as five images of child pornography.
Zachariah D. Sherman, 18, 3214 State St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Sherman, which prohibits him from having unsupervised internet use.
Sherman returns to court April 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
Local authorities on Feb. 10 received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was coming from an IP address linked to Sherman.
Sherman was the subject of a similar investigation when he was 16 years old. At that time, he admitted to uploading images of child pornography and had been viewing the material "for years."
Authorities executed a search warrant Monday at Sherman's residence.
Sherman admitted he had viewed a couple images of child pornography, the last time being in December.
Sherman said he had about five images of child pornography on his phone that he then deleted.
If convicted of both charges, Sherman could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.