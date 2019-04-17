An Eau Claire teen is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Marcus K. Short, 17, 3736 Tamara Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of child enticement and felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation.
Short is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police investigated the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in May 2018.
The girl said she went with Short May 24, 2018, to go to a friend's house.
Short instead took her to a location off Jeffers Road and had sexual contact with her, even though she pushed at him to get him to stop.
Two days later, Short tried to engage in sexual contact with the girl after taking her to Sherman Creek Park.
Short choked her for a short time as the girl tried to back away from him.
Short said the sexual contact was consensual in the first incident and that there was no sexual contact in the second incident.
If convicted of the four charges, Short could be sentenced to up to 58 years in prison.