EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Patriotic Council will hold its Veterans Day program from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the American Legion, 634 Water St.
The public is invited.
The program will highlight area veterans as well as a brief honoring of veterans who never came home.
There will be a special tribute and commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
