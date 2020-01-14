The Eau Claire school district is opening student applications for its virtual school's 2020-2021 academic year until 4 p.m. Jan. 30.
Students are chosen for the Eau Claire Virtual School through an application lottery.
The selection for the first phase of the lottery is slated for Feb. 10. The first phase is only open to families who are currently in the Eau Claire school district, according to a school district press release.
If spots are still available after the first phase, the district will open the application to all families whose students attend public school in Wisconsin, with a deadline of April 30. The second-phase lottery would take place May 11.
Students and families can apply online at www.ecasd.us/enrollment, or apply in person by visiting the district enrollment office, 500 Main St., Eau Claire.
The school launched in fall 2019 and hosts 28 students in sixth through 12th grade.
Families can contact Jenna Mattice at 715-852-3030 with questions about the virtual school.