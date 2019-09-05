An Eau Claire woman is accused of exposing her young child to methamphetamine.
Santa-Anna L. Villegas, 32, 3323 Seymour Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Villegas is free on a $500 signature bond, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Villegas returns to court Oct. 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers told police on Aug. 13 that Villegas admitted to using methamphetamine.
Social workers were concerned that Villegas' two children, ages 11 and 7, may have been exposed to the drug.
A hair follicle test for the younger child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.